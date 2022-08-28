NPA expands eastern territory to enhance dealer services

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) announced that Christopher Whitesel, territory sales manager (TSM) for Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey and Virginia, is now covering West Virginia, too. The state was formerly part of Matt Gunter’s region. Over the last several months, NPA has expanded its team in the eastern territory to provide dealers with a more personal service.

Christopher Whitesel

For more than 20 years, Whitesel has been riding motorcycles and working in the industry. He currently tours in comfort on a Harley-Davidson Road Glide Ultra and is an accomplished Iron Butt Association member.

“We are all very individual, but powersports has a commonality that brings people together in ways that other hobbies and ways of life cannot,” Whitesel said.

Ten of Whitesel’s 20-plus years of motorcycle industry experience were at a dealership, which makes him a very knowledgeable TSM for the territory. He started at NPA in 2019 and enjoys the people and the product. Whitesel welcomes working in his new territory.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the dealerships in my new West Virginia territory and understanding their business needs so that I can serve them better through all that NPA has to offer,” Whitesel said.

“Chris is a key part of the NPA sales team and understands the pre-owned powersports business from the dealers’ side. We are excited to see him grow the Mountain state,” said Mike Murray, vice president of Sales.

Dealers can reach Christopher at cwhitesel@npauctions.com or 410.459.1983.