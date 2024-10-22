NPA to host Golf Car Winterfest Auction

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is thrilled to host another nationwide golf car auction following the success of the September golf car auction. The online auction is set to take place at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 5, and will showcase a collection of golf cars from top manufacturers.

Bidders can participate online via computers or mobile phones, starting with NPA locations in the east and moving across the country to the west. This enables dealers to purchase hundreds of golf cars virtually from anywhere.

NPA will host another nationwide golf car auction following the success of the September golf car auction on Tuesday, November 5. Photo courtesy of NPA

New and Pre-Owned Selection

The NPA Golf Car Winterfest will tee up a diverse lineup of electric and gas-powered golf cars from top industry brands like Cazador, Club Car, Icon, Kandi, and Yamaha. Dealers will have the opportunity to browse a mix of brand-new and pre-owned models. The online preview jumpstarts on Tuesday, October 29, with an in-person preview available on Monday, November 4, at select NPA locations.

Winterfest Promotions

To celebrate this event, NPA is offering exclusive promotions for participating dealers:

$50 Off NPA Transportation: Dealers purchasing golf cars at the November 5 auction will enjoy a $50 discount on transportation for each golf car when they use NPA Transport for delivery.

Top Buyers Prize: The top buyer at each NPA location, determined by the number of golf cars purchased, will receive a special NPA swag bag, including a limited-edition Winterfest beanie.

Special Offer for New Dealers

For a limited time, new golf car dealers can take advantage of a waived annual NPA membership fee. Interested dealers can contact NPA Dealer Registration at 888.292.5339 ext. 923301 or email dealer-reg@npauctions.com to register and participate.

With a wide selection of golf cars available, this auction presents a valuable opening for dealers to expand their inventory at competitive prices. For auction information and promotion details, golf car buyers can visit www.npauctions.com/cp/npa-golf-car-auction-winterfest or contact NPA Dealer Support at 888.292.5339 ext. 923308.