NPA names general operations manager and leadership transitions

National Powersport Auctions (NPA), has announced Nick Burchell as the general operations manager at NPA Lakeland. In recent years, NPA regional operations managers have overseen multiple NPA locations. With Burchell’s recent appointment, NPA’s East Regional Operational Manager Mark Clifford has handed the responsibilities of NPA Lakeland to Burchell. Clifford will now focus on overseeing and optimizing all East Coast NPA locations.

Nick Burchell is NPA Lakeland’s general operations manager. Photos courtesy of NPA Marak Clifford is NPA’s east regional operational manager.

“I’m proud of the achievements and growth we’ve seen in the past few years and look forward to watching Nick take NPA Lakeland to a new level,” says Clifford. “I’m excited to work more closely with our East Coast locations to provide the best possible experience for our clients and employees.”

Burchell has been immersed in the powersports and marine industries since childhood. For the past six years, he has worked in the marine sector, handling every aspect of a marine shop, from sales to service.

“I’m eager to be surrounded by like-minded individuals who share my passion and are part of a company that champions industry growth,” Burchell says. “I look forward to delivering top-notch experiences for our customers.”

He can be reached at 813.802.0171 or via email at nburchell@npauctions.com. Dealers and NPA staff are preparing for the upcoming NPA Lakeland auctions, which will take place at 9:00 am ET on Thursday, September 26 and Thursday, October 24. NPA Lakeland invites dealers to come preview the inventory the day prior and meet Burchell and the team. Additionally, the inventory can be previewed online by NPA members at npauctions.com.

Midwest territory sales manager

NPA has also announced the appointment of Mark Wright as the new territory sales manager for the Midwest region. Wright brings over 35 years of extensive experience in the powersports industry.

Wright’s career in powersports began with roles at two prominent dealerships, where he served in various capacities including race team manager, service manager, sales manager, finance and insurance manager, general manager, and outside sales representative. He further honed his expertise at Western Power Sports and HISUN Motors before transitioning to NPA.

Mark Wright is NPA’s territory sales manager for the Midwest region.

“He’s done it all and is ready for this new opportunity with NPA,” says Mike Murray, vice president of Sales at NPA. “Wright’s experience makes him the right fit for the territory, and I look forward to seeing how he can grow the region.”

Based in Colorado, Wright will oversee dealer relations and sales operations in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. His hands-on experience and deep industry knowledge position him to be a key asset in driving growth and supporting dealers in these states.

“I fell in love with the industry back in 88 when I worked for Cedar Rapids Honda and helped develop American Honda’s CR Support Program,” Wright says. “I ride and live it all. NPA offers an unmatched opportunity to the dealers they partner with in these challenging times. I truly believe that my experience will benefit the dealers in my new territory, and I look forward to meeting all of them.”

Inside sales representative and NPA direct buy

In tandem with Wright’s appointment, NPA has announced that Chris Davenport will transition into the role of inside sales representative for NPA San Diego, NPA Sacramento, and NPA Portland. Davenport will be based out of NPA San Diego and will support West Coast dealers with their inventory needs.

Additionally, Trevor Ohm has been promoted to NPA direct buy, where he will now serve dealers in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah. Ohm’s transition is part of NPA’s ongoing commitment to providing exceptional service and tailored solutions to their dealer partners.

Dealers are encouraged to reach out to their new sales contacts for any inventory needs:

Mark Wright: 970.215.5523, mwright@npauctions.com

Chris Davenport: 858.204.2593, cdavenport@npauctions.com

Trevor Ohm: 858.899.4421, tohm@npauctions.com