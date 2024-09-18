NPA hosts Sales and Operations Conference

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) recently hosted its annual Sales and Operations Conference in Celina, Texas. The successful brainstorming experience occurred over several days at Copart’s 280-acre Willis Johnson Ranch.

The event brought together key stakeholders, executives, and team members from across the country to discuss strategies, share insights, and align goals for the upcoming year. The picturesque ranch provided an ideal setting for collaboration and innovation.

Attendees had the opportunity to participate in a series of focused workshops, presentations, and networking sessions, all designed to enhance operational efficiency and drive growth. The conference highlighted NPA’s continued leadership in the market, its dedication to customer satisfaction, and its innovative approach to powersports remarketing.

During the event, NPA proudly announced the recipients of its esteemed Winner’s Circle award. Dominick Catalfamo, Dean Sweet, Chris Ramanauskas, Chris Davenport, Erik Chase, and Brian Burk were honored with this coveted recognition.

NPA’s 2024 Winner’s Circle awards recognize the outstanding achievements, dedication, and excellence of six Territory Sales Managers: (left to right) Chris Ramanauskas, Brian Burk, Dean Sweet, Chris Davenport, Dominick Catalfamo, and Erik Chase.

“These six outstanding individuals have not only met their annual targets but have surpassed even the most ambitious stretch goals. Their grit and determination have been exemplary throughout the year, and we eagerly anticipate what the next year holds,” said Mike Murray, vice president of Sales at NPA.

“We are proud of the team’s Winner’s Circle achievements and how they grew their territories and themselves as professionals,” said Jim Woodruff, CEO of NPA. “Our annual Sales and Operations Conference is a cornerstone of our business strategy, allowing us to come together, share knowledge, and plan for the future. This year’s conference was particularly productive, and we are excited about the initiatives and strategies we have set in motion.”

As NPA continues to expand its services and reach, the company remains committed to providing unparalleled service and value to its customers. The annual Sales and Operations Conference serves as a testament to NPA’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, teamwork, and excellence within the powersports industry.