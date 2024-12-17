NPA returns as Gold-level sponsor of Accelerate Conference in Charlotte
With dealership registrations continuing to roll in before the holidays, excitement is building for the January 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. Powersports Business is proud to announce that National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has signed on to return as a Gold-level sponsor of the Accelerate Conference, set for January 20-22, 2025, at the Sheraton Charlotte, in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NPA is a familiar brand to PSB readers as a longtime supporter of our in-person events for more than a decade. NPA will be on hand at the conference to educate dealers on how to capitalize on pre-owned sales more effectively. And if your dealership’s pre-owned strategy needs some guidance, NPA will be on hand to assist you there, too.
The NPA crew is also looking forward to building on relationships at Accelerate and showcasing the benefits of its Value Guide Pro, the industry’s most powerful powersport pricing tool ever. Based on 20+ years of market data and historical trends, the proprietary machine learning model recognizes patterns in vehicle pricing behavior based on inputs like seasonality, depreciation, region, mileage, and condition to provide the most accurate wholesale valuation for a powersport vehicle.
Ready to take advantage of the 365-day marketing opportunity that Accelerate Conference sponsorship brings? As always, we have a package that can fit your needs. Send a note to PSB’s newly promoted VP of EPG Media’s Power Trade and Consumer Groups, Mark Rosacker, to get dialed in with Accelerate at mrosacker@epgbrandacceleration.com.
Dealers and industry members can still register for the 2025 Accelerate Conference held January 20-22 in Charlotte.
Sponsors of the 2025 Accelerate Conference are as follows:
- Synchrony
- National Powersport Auctions (NPA)
- Dealership Performance 360
- Piaggio Group
- Podium
- Rider’s Advantage
- App One
- Moto Morini USA
- Performance Brokerage Services
We recently announced the agenda for Accelerate Charlotte, featuring noted industry speaker Rob Greenwald, international bestselling author Jay Samit, economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, and an impressive group of panelists and industry experts who will freely share their knowledge and experience.
Powersports dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the Accelerate Conference include:
- American Road Group
- ARS Powersports
- Broward Motorsports
- Cycles of Jacksonville
- Crossroad Powersports
- Get Dirty Bikes
- Hayward Powersports
- Hanover Powersports
- Hubbard Powersports
- Jay’s Power Center
- Powersports of Palm Beach
- Onyx Moto
- Lakes Area Powersports
- Redline Powersports
- Skelton’s Motorsports
- St. Paul Harley-Davidson
- Simply Ride
Dealerships should register today to get added to the “good list” before Santa arrives.