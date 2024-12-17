With dealership registrations continuing to roll in before the holidays, excitement is building for the January 2025 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference. Powersports Business is proud to announce that National Powersport Auctions (NPA) has signed on to return as a Gold-level sponsor of the Accelerate Conference, set for January 20-22, 2025, at the Sheraton Charlotte, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NPA is a familiar brand to PSB readers as a longtime supporter of our in-person events for more than a decade. NPA will be on hand at the conference to educate dealers on how to capitalize on pre-owned sales more effectively. And if your dealership’s pre-owned strategy needs some guidance, NPA will be on hand to assist you there, too.

The NPA crew is also looking forward to building on relationships at Accelerate and showcasing the benefits of its Value Guide Pro, the industry’s most powerful powersport pricing tool ever. Based on 20+ years of market data and historical trends, the proprietary machine learning model recognizes patterns in vehicle pricing behavior based on inputs like seasonality, depreciation, region, mileage, and condition to provide the most accurate wholesale valuation for a powersport vehicle.

Ready to take advantage of the 365-day marketing opportunity that Accelerate Conference sponsorship brings? As always, we have a package that can fit your needs. Send a note to PSB’s newly promoted VP of EPG Media’s Power Trade and Consumer Groups, Mark Rosacker, to get dialed in with Accelerate at mrosacker@epgbrandacceleration.com.

Dealers and industry members can still register for the 2025 Accelerate Conference held January 20-22 in Charlotte.

Sponsors of the 2025 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Synchrony

National Powersport Auctions (NPA)

Dealership Performance 360

Piaggio Group

Podium

Rider’s Advantage

App One

Moto Morini USA

Performance Brokerage Services

We recently announced the agenda for Accelerate Charlotte, featuring noted industry speaker Rob Greenwald, international bestselling author Jay Samit, economist Dr. Elliot Eisenberg, and an impressive group of panelists and industry experts who will freely share their knowledge and experience.

Powersports dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the Accelerate Conference include:

American Road Group

ARS Powersports

Broward Motorsports

Cycles of Jacksonville

Crossroad Powersports

Get Dirty Bikes

Hayward Powersports

Hanover Powersports

Hubbard Powersports

Jay’s Power Center

Powersports of Palm Beach

Onyx Moto

Lakes Area Powersports

Redline Powersports

Skelton’s Motorsports

St. Paul Harley-Davidson

Simply Ride

Dealerships should register today to get added to the “good list” before Santa arrives.