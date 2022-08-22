Sea-Doo releases 2023 GTI personal watercraft series

Sea-Doo has announced the release of the 2023 GTI series that offers next-level versatility and affordability. With an attitude that begs riders to take every adventure to the next level, GTI are the watercraft built for anything. From spacious storage for ski ropes, snorkel gear and more, to ingenious LinQ accessory attachment points, there’s no end to the pure excitement the GTI offers.

That excitement goes even further with the optional iDF (Intelligent Debris Free) technology that clears clogged intakes with a simple button push. Riders can also rock their favorite summer jams with the optional 100-watt BRP Premium Audio system.

Sea-Doo has announced the release of the 2023 GTI series that offers next-level versatility and affordability.

A choice of Rotax 170- or 130-HP engine brings versatile power and performance to the GTI series. With exclusive ACE technology, it features fuel-efficient engines and proudly touts a sterling reputation for reliability. The Sea-Doo GTI series brings three offerings to the water, the GTI 130, GTI 170 and the GTI SE 130. GTI SE models offer the option of adding the exclusive iDF pump system. Each model includes the ability to add incredible versatility through a wide range of optional LinQ accessories that help make every adventure on water exactly what you want it to be.

Built on a robust and scratch resistant Polytec Gen II hull, all GTI models offer a ton of usable space and superior stability. The second generation Polytec design is more scratch-resistant than fiberglass with improved impact resistance and reduced weight for exceptional handling and efficiency. The exclusive Ergolock seat design makes the rider one with the watercraft for confidence-inspiring control. The unique hull design keeps handling playful yet predictable for an unbeatable fun factor.

Sea-Doo 2023 GTI

An incredible onboard experience comes standard with awesome rider-focused amenities to maximize every minute on the water. With a lower center of gravity and controlled handling in rough water, at speed and with up to three riders, it offers a playful, yet predictable ride. The extra width also makes boarding and movement about the watercraft a breeze.

Sea-Doo 2023 GTI SE