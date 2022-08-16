Sea-Doo launches 2023 Performance Series

The 2023 Sea-Doo Performance Series delivers adventures that push the limits of rider and watercraft capability. Breathtaking acceleration paired with precision and control allows riders to grip every turn like a python. The new models provide more options and an expanded accessory lineup that dials up the fun on every ride.

The series include the superb combination of high-performance Rotax engines and the choice of three distinct high-octane hull designs, the Sea-Doo GTR, RXT-X and RXP-X models. Each offers its own unique, industry-leading styling and intuitive features to take convenience and adventure to a truly elite level of excellence on the water.

Sea-Doo 2023 GTR 230

Sea-Doo 2023 RXT-X 300

Sea-Doo 2023 RXP-X Apex

In 2023, performance advances even further with the addition of the 2023- exclusive RXP-X Apex 300. A watercraft engineered to be a pinnacle performer on the water, it delivers adrenaline for riders who crave breathtaking exhilaration on every ride. Everything about this new package – from the supercharged engine to the hydraulic steering to the carbon fiber body materials – is designed to offer these riders the most electrifying high-performance experience on the water.

2023 RXT-X 300 riders now have the option of adding the revolutionary iDF system that’s capable of clearing clogged intakes with just the push of a button right from the handlebars.