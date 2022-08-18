Sea-Doo reveals 2023 Spark

The Sea-Doo Spark family of watercraft provides an exceptional value of entertainment on the water. The Spark is light on the wallet, yet heavy on excitement. The affordability and ease of ownership of the watercraft make it the ideal way to leave the shore in your wake and start living the Sea-Doo Life.

At the very core of Spark is an astronomically high fun factor. Nimble and light with a truly awesome power-to-weight ratio, Spark is pure entertainment on water thanks to its easy, responsive handling and peppy Rotax 900 ACE-60 or 900 ACE-90 engines. A striking design and bright, bold styling add even more to the enjoyment.

Ease of use and versatility are equally present in Sea-Doo Spark design. Light enough to be towed by most compact cars and equipped with owner-friendly low maintenance engines, Spark provides a virtually hassle-free ownership experience.

And with 2- or 3-passenger options (2UP/3UP) in both the Spark and Spark Trixx models, almost anything is possible from family touring, to towing, to high-octane stunts on the water. Each brings unbeatable fun and easy access to the water. The 3UP configuration features a tow sport-friendly seat and extended platform for additional buoyancy and stability, plus optional LinQ accessory compatibility. The 2UP configuration also offers optional LinQ storage accessory compatibility to add even more excitement to the ride. The Spark’s nimble handling and all-out excitement creates the most memorable experience every time you leave the shore.

Sea-Doo 2023 Spark

Sea-Doo 2023 Spark Trixx