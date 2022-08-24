Sea-Doo launches 2023 Wake series

Sea-Doo has unveiled the all-new 2023 Wake series, built to take every board session and ski pass to legendary status. The models include exclusive tow-focused standard features like Ski Mode, a Ski Pylon and Board Rack.

Updates for 2023 include the option of adding the exclusive iDF (Intelligent Debris Free) pump system to the Wake 170, while it is now standard on the Wake Pro 230. This ingenious innovation ensures every run is crisp and clean with minimal downtime by enabling riders to clear clogged intakes with the push of a button. The Wake 230 also adds even more to your adventures with the app-compatible 7.8-Inch wide full-color display. Once connected to your smartphone via the BRP GO! app, adventures expand with points of interest, connecting with friends, music and more.

Sea-Doo Wake Pro 230

With awesome power and water sport-focused features ready to throw down, the Wake Pro 230 and Wake 170 offer high-octane excitement for any tow sport enthusiast. Both models also are capable of amping up the party with the BRP Premium Bluetooth Audio system (standard on the Wake Pro 230 and optional on the Wake 170).

The wake thrashing session can last longer thanks to a large 70L (18.5 gallon) fuel tank. Paired with the industry-leading efficiency of Rotax engines, the larger fuel capacity lets riders explore more water, enjoy more water sports and live the Sea-Doo life a little longer every ride.

The Sea-Doo Wake Pro 230 is powered by the supercharged 230-horsepower Rotax 1630 ACE engine. It can carry up to three riders and reach a top speed of 65mph. Topping off the package is the eye-popping Neo Mint colorway sure to turn heads at every boat ramp.

Sea-Doo Wake 170

