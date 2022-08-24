2023 Sea-Doo press intro ride? We’re in!

Powersports Business took the water on Tuesday in north Florida thanks to a coveted invite from our friend Tim McKercher and the crew at LOOK Marketing, gurus of all things Sea-Doo, to hop aboard the 2023 model lineup.

Adam Quandt got his day started in the Jacksonville area aboard the all-new 2023 Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 Apex then moved over to the all-new Explorer Pro. There's an envious all-new theme here that you will learn more about in the magazine.

From checking out wild horses at play on the island to visiting Fort Clinch near Fernandina Beach, the ride was all about exploring on the water, as you can see in the TikTok video below!👍📈

Coming off NVP in Madison the day before the Sea-Doo press intro, this was a tough one for the editor to pass up. Growing up in Newnan, Georgia, the family spent some serious vacation time over the years in Amelia Island and Fernandina Beach, site of the ride. Fort Clinch State Park was a particularly great way to spend a day.👍📈

Team PSB's Adam Quandt is all smiles aboard the 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro in north Florida.

The 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro is geared up.

Exploring Fort Clinch State Park aboard the 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro

When you're on the 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro, you might as well check on the wild horses at play.

Aboard the 2023 Sea-Doo RXP-X 300 Apex

The 2023 Sea-Doo Explorer Pro from the cockpit.