Sea-Doo adds dealer partner

Summer is coming to an end, and for Hubbard Powersports of Russellville, Arkansas, the season is ending strong. The dealership, a Can-Am dealer since 2014, took on Sea-Doo in early 2022, and in August, its first personal watercraft left the building.

While PWC trailers are sold at the dealership, Hubbard Powersports was grateful for the opportunity to serve its customer, who took the Sea-Doo home on a savvy home-built trailer.

As of August, the dealership is now a Switch dealer as well. Building renovations will begin in the fall to accommodate all Sea-Doo personal watercraft and Switch inventory. "We're looking forward to a big year in 2023 with Sea-Doo and Switch," said Glen Hubbard, owner of Hubbard Powersports.