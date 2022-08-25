Sea-Doo unveils 2023 Switch pontoon models

The 2023 Sea-Doo Switch pontoon models provide unprecedented versatility from a watercraft, with the spaciousness of a pontoon and the heart of a Sea-Doo. Just one year ago, Sea-Doo Switch pontoons revolutionized the boating world and completely changed how people could spend time on the water with family and friends.

The jet-propelled tri-hull pontoon design combines the ultimate in comfort, adaptability and performance for families to enjoy any on-water adventure they can dream up, exactly how it was meant to be enjoyed – together. The Sea-Doo Switch family of watercraft includes the Switch, Switch Cruise and Switch Sport models. Each category includes models of varying length and multiple engine power options available. All models feature unparalleled versatility and adaptability for an ever-changing array of adventure and activities for water-loving families.

Sea-Doo 2023 Switch Compact

Once aboard, riders are greeted with a modern deck design that’s capable of transforming into a living room on the water ready to entertain in a variety of ways on demand. Tables, chairs, speakers and more can instantly be relocated to fit your chosen adventure. Accessories add even more adaptability to the entire Switch ownership experience with seating, storage and tow sport options. The Switch does it all with sleek styling in a highly value-oriented package that simplifies the Sea-Doo Life journey from purchase all the way through the full ownership experience.

Every Sea-Doo Switch pontoon package eases anxiety points for new powerboat customers by including a painted trailer (galvanized trailer is optional) and engine up front. By simplifying the process for both dealers and buyers, it gets the ownership journey and dealership experience started on the right foot.

Sea-Doo 2023 Switch Cruise

Switch pontoons offer the perfect fit for any size family with models starting as small as Switch Compact 13-foot model and growing to 16, 18, 19 and 21 feet. Each model is paired with the proven Rotax power options geared not only for the size of the pontoon, but also the activities water lovers live for. These ultra-efficient engines come in 130-, 170- and 230-horsepower varieties of the venerable 1630cc ACE power plant and offer an unmatched ease of ownership.

Starting with the standard Switch model, stylish comfort and convenience come standard with an ultra-adaptable modular deck that allows for customized seating and accessory integration plus, an adjustable table. The Switch Cruise package takes the party up several notches with standard additions like a Bimini top, swim platform, sound system, navigation and more seating and tables.

For those who can’t sit still, the Switch Sport models come equipped for watersports with a quick-attach inflatable holder for tube storage, rearview mirror and Sea-Doo exclusive Ski Mode. Sun pad seating lets passengers soak up the rays while they watch skiers and boarders through the transparent Sport Railing System.

Sea-Doo 2023 Switch Sport

Beyond its unique styling, what sets Switch apart is its unparalleled modularity and configurability. Included with every model is the opportunity to adapt the Switch throughout the entire ownership journey. That means as needs, interests and the size of the crew change over the years, Switch pontoons can be updated to meet those changing needs without changing into an entirely new boat.

With a trailer, boat and engine starting at just $21,799 USD, Switch packages offer one of the most affordable ways for families to get on the water and enjoy many Sea-Doo Life adventures and memories together.

