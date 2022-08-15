Yamaha unveils 2023 ATV lineup

Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, has released its 2023 model year lineup of ATV vehicles. The models have been designed, tested and built to maximize capability, comfort and confidence for every off-road enthusiast, from heavy-duty ranch work to adventurous expeditions across extreme terrain.

Every Yamaha full-size ATV is built in the U.S. at Yamaha’s manufacturing facility in Newnan, Georgia, for worldwide distribution. The 2023 models include:

Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700, Raptor 700R and YFZ450R

Youth ATV Lineup: Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

Yamaha 2023 Raptor 700R

2023 Recreational and Utility ATV Lineup: Grizzly, Kodiak 700, and Kodiak 450

Yamaha’s 2023 Recreational and Utility ATVs offer the best of both worlds – capable of heavy-duty ranch or farm work when you need it, while providing endless fun and exploration on the trails when you want it. The 2023 Grizzly is the ultimate adventure ATV, delivering the ideal blend of big-bore power and performance for a smooth and powerful ride to conquer extreme off-road trails. The 2023 Kodiak 700 and Kodiak 450 combine durability and reliability while delivering maximum value and work-ready performance in a compact, nimble chassis for tight and technical trails.

2023 Grizzly and Kodiak models receive:

Yamaha’s proven 700-class liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Grizzly and Kodiak 700 models, with the Grizzly having a sportier engine character for recreational riding and the Kodiak 700’s skewed toward smooth operation and a milder initial power engagement.

421-cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-stroke engine on all Kodiak 450 models.

Ultra-reliable Ultramatic CVT transmission backed by an industry-exclusive Yamaha 10-Year Belt Warranty.

Yamaha On-Command drive system with 2WD, 4WD limited slip and 4WD full-differential lock.

Yamaha torque- and speed-sensitive EPS on all Grizzly and select Kodiak models.

Prewiring for the Yamaha Adventure Pro on all Grizzly ATVs.

The 2023 Yamaha Grizzly is available in Cyan/Yamaha Black starting at $11,399 MSRP and Realtree Edge at $11,799 MSRP. The Special Edition Grizzly features Titan/Midnight Blue painted body work with 27-inch Maxxis 'Zilla tires, 14-inch aluminum wheels for $11,999 MSRP. The Grizzly XT-R Edition is available in Desert Tan/Tactical Black painted body work, a factory-installed WARN VRX 25 winch and all Special Edition upgrades for $12,399 MSRP.

The Kodiak 450 and 700 are available in Tactical Green with optional EPS starting at $6,899 MSRP, or in Fall Beige/Realtree Edge with EPS starting at $8,199 MSRP. The Kodiak 450 is also available in Steel Blue starting at $6,899 MSRP or in a Special Edition package with EPS and a factory installed WARN VRX 25 winch for $8,299 MSRP. A Special Edition Kodiak 700 is available in Tactical Black with EPS and a factory installed WARN VRX 25 winch for $10,999 MSRP.

Yamaha 2023 Grizzly

2023 Sport ATV Lineup: Raptor 700, Raptor 700R, and YFZ450R

Conquering dunes and trails with ease, the 2023 Raptor 700 lineup offers superior style, comfort and performance. A 700-class engine delivers enormous torque right off idle, transitioning into a potent mid-range and monstrous top-end. The Raptor 700 features an advanced, lightweight hybrid steel-aluminum frame with aluminum subframe and swingarm, creating a light, yet durable and rigid structure to provide the best power-to-weight ratio possible. Race-caliber suspension on the Raptor 700R models provides superior handling in all terrains.

Advertisement

The 2023 YFZ450R is a podium-topping ATV used by the world’s top racers, including multi-time, reigning Grand National Cross Country and ATV Motocross pro champions, Walker Fowler and Chad Wienen. The YFZ450R sport ATV has a 449-cc fuel-injected engine and a titanium five-valve cylinder head delivering torquey acceleration off idle, and abundant power throughout the mid- to top-end. A weldless, professional-caliber, lightweight aluminum frame with a tension-steel bottom allows the engine to sit lower for excellent mass-centralization. Suspension components and settings further reduce weight while providing light, yet precise handling. Comfort and convenience are also enhanced with an assist-and-slipper clutch, diminishing clutch lever effort for less fatigue, while also increasing clutch plate pressure and reducing engine braking for faster cornering, particularly while downshifting.

The 2023 Raptor 700 is available in Cyan/Yamaha Black starting at $9,399 MSRP. Suspension is upgraded on the Team Yamaha Blue Raptor 700R with high- and low-speed compression and rebound adjustability for $9,999 MSRP. Raptor 700R SE models are further enhanced with a GYTR front grab bar, GYTR footwells and a unique color and graphic kit in either Gray Metallic Black or Yamaha Black for $10,599 MSRP. The 2023 YFZ450R is available in Team Yamaha Blue for $10,299 MSRP. Special Edition YFZ450R models feature an added GYTR front grab bar and unique color and graphic kits in metallic gray for $10,699 MSRP (the YFZ450R is not available in California).

Yamaha 2023 YFZ450R

2023 Youth ATV Lineup: Grizzly 90, Raptor 90, and YFZ50

The 2023 Grizzly 90 combines Yamaha’s namesake performance and versatility with a fun and confidence-inspiring 90-cc engine and CVT drivetrain for entry-level riders 10-years-old and up to develop their off-road abilities. The youth model offers several Grizzly DNA features including mud-protection fenders, trail-pointed comfort suspension, front and rear cargo racks and Grizzly-tread tires. The 2023 Grizzly 90 is available in Armor Gray at $3,299 MSRP.

The 2023 Raptor 90 brings the world of sport ATVs to riders ages 10 and up. With sporty styling based on the top-selling Raptor 700R, this entry-level ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road sport ATV performance, legacy and quality to the entire family and next generation of budding motorsports enthusiasts. The 2023 Raptor 90 is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $3,299 MSRP.

The 2023 YFZ50 introduces the fun and exciting world of sport ATVs to riders ages 6 and up. Inspired by the championship winning YFZ450R, this youth ATV brings Yamaha’s Proven Off-Road performance and confidence to the next generation of growing motorsports enthusiasts. The 2023 YFZ50 is available in either Team Yamaha Blue or White at $2,299 MSRP.

Yamaha 2023 Youth Sport ATVs

2022 Yamaha XT-Reme Terrain Challenge: Dates Announced, Registration Opens Soon

The 2022 XT-Reme Terrain Challenge (XT-R Challenge) returns to the iconic Loretta Lynn Off-Road Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee September 30 – October 2. Yamaha is inviting owners of its Proven Off-Road Side-by-Sides and ATVs to bring friends and family out for another entertaining and fun three-day weekend celebration.

The XT-R Challenge features an off-road course with varying natural terrains and man-made obstacles specifically designed to put participants and their Proven Off-Road Yamaha Wolverine, YXZ1000R or Grizzly vehicle to the test. This year, a 1,000cc class was created specifically for Wolverine RMAX 1000 and YXZ1000R owners, featuring all-new challenges and obstacles to highlight their unmatched power, performance and off-road prowess. Riders, drivers and spectators who attended previous XT-R events can expect to, once again, be thoroughly entertained with a new course and activities for the whole family, such as demo rides in the new 2023 Yamahas, music, games, giveaways, workshops and more. Entries are limited. Further announcements, details and information on the XT-R Challenge, including registration, will be announced shortly.