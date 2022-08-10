Sea-Doo releases 2023 GTX personal watercraft

Sea-Doo has unveiled the GTX family of watercraft, designed to provide riders with comfort, versatility and convenience to enhance the experience at every turn. The watercraft is built to satisfy those who crave adventure beyond just a ride. With high-end amenities and all out style, Sea-Doo GTX models combine incredible performance with intuitive features that take the Sea-Doo Life to an unmatched level of fun and excitement.

Such versatility allows riders to transform every minute on the water into a fully immersive experience from the minute after launch. Elements of performance, premium comfort and smartly integrated intelligent features are masterfully combined to bring the Sea-Doo revolutionary on-board experience to life.

2023 Sea-Doo GTX Pro 130

2023 Sea-Doo GTX 230

2023 Sea-Doo GTX Limited 300

Features like an available 100-watt audio system, ingenious storage and industry-exclusive reconfigurable seating let riders personalize every ride. Add an Intelligent Debris Free (iDF) pump system and 7.8-inch full color LCD app-ready display (GTX Limited only), and the 2023 GTX redefines the premium watercraft experience.

The optional iDF pump system gives riders peace of mind. Intuitively activated from the handlebars, iDF enables riders to clear clogged intakes from the seat of the Sea-Doo in seconds without needing to enter the water. Riders can reverse the direction of flow through the pump to clear their intake in just a few moments, which means more time to live and enjoy uninterrupted adventure.

Completing the GTX package is the industry-leading stability and control of the touring platform, with a massive 70L fuel tank and three Rotax engine options to feed the most salacious appetites for fun and excitement. Its low center of gravity provides confident handling at speed, in rough water and with passengers, while the ST3TM deep-V hull design increases performance and optimizes cornering control for a truly inspiring ride.