New colors for 2023 lineup, new names for classic models

Triumph has introduced a new and exciting range of color options for their entire line, including model year 2023. These build on the great success of last year’s Gold Line Editions, which responded to customer requests for brighter, more distinctive, and more elegant color options across the lineup.

The new colors come hand-in-hand with new names for two of the class-defining 900cc models, chosen to better represent the family connections across Triumph’s iconic Bonneville line-up, and their specific engine capacities. From model year 2023, the Street Twin is re-named Speed Twin 900, and the Street Scrambler is re-named the Scrambler 900.

Speed Twin 900 (previously Street Twin)

For model year 2023, the newly re-named Speed Twin 900 comes in three colors, including classic Triumph Jet Black, a Matte Ironstone and a sophisticated new Matte Silver Ice option, with silver and yellow accents. The new paint scheme includes a Matte Silver Ice fuel tank with silver and yellow graphics, Jet Black side panels with a new Speed Twin 900 logo and Jet Black front and rear mudguards.

Scrambler 900 (previously Street Scrambler)

For model year 2023, the newly re-named Scrambler 900 comes in three colors, with a classic Triumph Jet Black, a new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme with striking and contemporary new graphics, plus a new Matte Khaki scheme that celebrates the Scrambler’s iconic off-road heritage.

The new Carnival Red and Jet Black paint scheme includes a Carnival Red fuel tank with contemporary Jet Black stripe detailing and Jet Black side panel, frame cowl and mudguards.

The iconic new Matte Khaki color scheme features a Matte Khaki fuel tank with a Matte Jet Black side panel, frame cowl and mudguards.

Bonneville T100

The iconic Bonneville T100 for model year 2023 comes in three colors, with a timeless Triumph Jet Black, a classic Carnival Red and Fusion White scheme - a stylish interpretation of the original 1959 design. A stunning new Meriden Blue and Tangerine is optional, with hand-painted silver coach line detailing on the tank. This striking new color scheme also features Meriden Blue side panels and mudguards.

Bonneville T120

For model year 2023, the legendary Bonneville T120 comes in three colors, with a stylish Triumph Jet Black, and a sophisticated Cordovan Red and Silver Ice scheme, plus a stunning new Aegean Blue and Fusion White option, with hand-painted gold line detailing on the tank. The new heritage-inspired color scheme also features Aegean Blue mudguards, and Jet Black side panels and headlight bowl.

Bonneville T120 Black

The classic Bonneville T120 Black comes in two colors for model year 2023, with a timeless Triumph Jet Black, and a sophisticated new Sapphire Black and Matte Sapphire Black split scheme across the tank, accentuated with carefully hand-painted silver coach line detailing. The new scheme also features Sapphire Black mudguards, side panels and headlight bowl.

Speed Twin 1200

For model year 2023, Triumph’s performance classic Speed Twin 1200 comes in three colors, with the classic Jet Black, a striking Red Hopper, and now an exciting new Matte Baja Orange scheme, with stylish Storm Grey and Aluminum Silver tank graphics. The new scheme also features Matte Storm Grey side panels and headlight bowl, matched with Matte Silver Ice fork protectors.

Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC

Triumph’s class-defining Scrambler 1200 line-up, for model year 2023, comes in three colors, with the sophisticated Sapphire Black, a classic Matte Khaki Green and Matte Jet Black scheme, and a stunning new Carnival Red and Jet Black scheme that features a Carnival Red fuel tank with Jet Black tank stripe design, plus Jet Black side panel and headlight bowl.

Bonneville Bobber

Triumph’s original custom icon, the Bonneville Bobber, comes in three colors for model year 2023, with a classic Jet Black, a sophisticated Matte Storm Grey and Matte Ironstone scheme, and a striking new Red Hopper option. This new paint scheme includes a Red Hopper fuel tank and Jet Black side panels and mudguards.

Bonneville Speedmaster

The British custom classic icon, Triumph’s Bonneville Speedmaster, comes in three colors for model year 2023, with a classic Jet Black, a stylish Sapphire Black and Fusion White scheme, and a sophisticated new Cordovan Red option which features a rich Cordovan Red fuel tank, with Jet Black side panels, mudguards and headlight bowl.

Thruxton RS

For model year 2023 the iconic Thruxton RS café racer comes in two colors, with a timeless Jet Black, and a stunning new Competition Green and Silver Ice scheme. This sophisticated new scheme features a Competition Green and Silver Ice fuel tank and seat cowl, with gold graphic detailing on both. This is matched with Jet Black mudguards, headlight bowl and side panels and Matte Silver Ice fork protectors.

Speed Triple 1200 RS

For model year 2023, the ultimate performance naked sports bike, the Speed Triple 1200 RS, now comes in three colors, including the sophisticated Matte Silver Ice and Sapphire Black options, plus an all-new striking and dynamic Matte Baja Orange, complemented by distinctive Silver Ice and Graphite ‘RS’ graphics.

The new Matte Baja Orange color is featured on the tank, side panels, headlight finisher, rear bodywork, seat cowl and belly pan, while the carbon fiber front mudguard underlines the Speed Triple’s sporty character and attitude.

Street Triple 765 RS

For model year 2023, the category benchmark-setting Street Triple RS is now available in an all-new mean Carbon Black scheme across the tank, front mudguard, fly screen, side panels, rear bodywork, seat cowl, belly pan and radiator guard. The scheme also features unique Bronze wheels and a distinctive Bronze and Jet Black graphics design, adding a premium and sporty touch to the Street Triple RS’s new look.

Trident 660

Triumph’s sporty and agile triple-powered Trident 660 comes, for model year 2023, in four color options, including a sophisticated Sapphire Black, plus the stylish and distinctive Silver Ice, and the Matte Jet Black scheme, both featuring the contemporary Triumph logo tank graphics, and introducing for the first time, a striking new Matte Baja Orange scheme.

The bold and exciting new Matte Baja Orange scheme features a Matte Baja Orange tank and front mudguard, Storm Grey Triumph logo tank graphics, Matte Storm Grey radiator cowl and rear bodywork and a Jet Black headlight bezel.

Rocket 3 R

For model year 2023, Triumph’s world-leading Rocket 3 R, the ultimate muscle roadster, comes in three colors, including a sophisticated Phantom Black, a stylish Silver Ice and Cranberry Red scheme, and a stunning new Matte Silver Ice option. This new scheme features Matte Silver Ice fuel tank, front mudguard and rear bodywork together with Jet Black side panels, headlight bowls, fly screen and radiator cowls.

Rocket 3 GT

Triumph’s incredible Rocket 3 GT comes in two new color schemes, with a sophisticated new Sapphire Black, and stunning new Carnival Red and Sapphire Black scheme, with hand-painted silver coach line detailing.

The sophisticated new Carnival Red and Sapphire Black scheme features a Carnival Red tank, front mudguard and rear bodywork, premium hand-painted silver coach lining and Sapphire Black side panels, fuel tank infill, headlight bowls, fly screen and radiator cowls

Tiger 900 GT and GT Pro

For model year 2023, Triumph’s award-winning road-focused adventure line-up, the Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro, both come in three colors, including the current Sapphire Black, the sophisticated Pure White options, and the distinctive and contemporary new Caspian Blue and Matte Graphite scheme.

The striking new scheme features a Caspian Blue tank, seat panel, beak, tank end panel, and front mudguard, matched with Matte Graphite radiator cowls.

Tiger 900 Rally and Rally Pro

For model year 2023, the incredibly capable all-terrain Tiger 900 Rally and range-topping Rally Pro come in three colors, including the sophisticated Pure White, a signature Matte Khaki Green with white frame, and a stunning new Sandstorm scheme.

The new Sandstorm paint scheme features a Sandstorm fuel tank, beak and seat panel with a Matte Jet Black tank end panel and radiator cowls.

Tiger 850 Sport

Triumph’s adventure all-rounder, the Tiger 850 Sport, comes in three distinctive colors for model year 2023, including a contemporary Graphite and Caspian Blue scheme, the Graphite and Diablo Red scheme, and a bold new Graphite and Baja Orange option, featuring Graphite fuel tank and seat panel, and striking Baja Orange front mudguard, beak, tank end panel and radiator cowls.

2023 Triumph Model & Color Summary

Speed Twin 900 (previously Street Twin)

o Matte Silver Ice NEW

o Matte Ironstone

o Jet Black









Scrambler 900 (previously Street Scrambler)

o Carnival Red & Jet Black NEW

o Matte Khaki NEW

o Jet Black









Bonneville T100

o Meriden Blue & Tangerine NEW

o Carnival Red & Fusion White

o Jet Black







Bonneville T120

o Aegean Blue & Fusion White NEW

o Cordovan Red & Silver Ice

o Jet Black





Bonneville T120 Black

o Sapphire Black & Matte Sapphire Black NEW

o Jet Black





Speed Triple 1200 RS

o Matte Baja Orange NEW

o Matte Silver Ice

o Sapphire Black





Street Triple 765 RS

o Carbon Black NEW









Rocket 3 R

o Matte Silver Ice NEW

o Silver Ice and Cranberry Red

o Phantom Black





Tiger 1200 GT Pro and GT Explorer

o Snowdonia White

o Sapphire Black

o Lucerne Blue





Tiger 900 GT and Tiger 900 GT Pro

o Caspian Blue & Matte Graphite NEW

o Pure White

o Sapphire Black





Tiger 850 Sport

o Graphite & Baja Orange NEW

o Graphite & Caspian Blue

o Graphite & Diablo Red



Speed Twin 1200

o Matte Baja Orange NEW

o Red Hopper

o Jet Black









Scrambler 1200 XE and Scrambler 1200 XC

o Carnival Red & Jet Black NEW

o Matte Khaki Green & Matt Jet Black

o Sapphire Black









Bonneville Bobber

o Red Hopper NEW

o Matte Storm Grey & Matt Ironstone

o Jet Black









Bonneville Speedmaster

o Cordovan Red NEW

o Sapphire Black & Fusion White

o Jet Black



Thruxton RS

o Competition Green & Silver Ice NEW

o Jet Black





Speed Triple 1200 RR

o Crystal White Storm Grey

o Red Hopper Storm Grey







Trident 660

o Matte Baja Orange & Matte Storm Grey NEW

o Silver Ice and Diablo Red

o Matte Jet Black and Silver Ice

o Sapphire Black





Rocket 3 GT

o Carnival Red & Sapphire Black NEW

o Sapphire Black NEW







Tiger 1200 Rally Pro and Rally Explorer

o Snowdonia White

o Sapphire Black

o Matte Khaki Green





Tiger 900 Rally and Tiger 900 Rally Pro

o Sandstorm NEW

o Matte Khaki Green

o Pure White





Tiger Sport 660

o Lucerne Blue and Sapphire Black

o Korosi Red and Graphite

o Graphite and Sapphire Black



