Side-by-side brand gets exposure with Braves’ World Series trophy tour

When you are a side-by-side manufacturer who supports the World Series champs, there’s no better place for the trophy than in the bed of one your vehicles. Georgia-based Yanmar America Corp., a sponsor of the Atlanta Braves, joined the team at the Cartersville, Georgia, leg of its World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

The trophy was on display at the Savoy Automobile Museum. Visitors who came to view the trophy could also see historic automobiles from each of the years that the Braves had won a championship on display outside the museum, together with Yanmar tractors, side-by-sides and an excavator.

The World Series trophy took a spot in the bed of a Yanmar while on a tour of Georgia.

Celebrating 151 years of Braves’ baseball, the 2021 World Champions will be making 151 stops on their World Champions Trophy Tour Presented by Truist.

Yanmar provides its SA series and YT3 series multi-purpose compact tractors for ground management at Truist Park with the compact and versatile equipment supporting the Braves’ grounds management team as they maintain the grounds to keep them in pristine condition for the players, hometown fans and visitors.