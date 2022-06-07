Kawasaki releases 2023 Jet Ski model lineup

Kawasaki today released its 2023 Jet Ski model lineup, with the 2023 Kawasaki Jet Ski SX-R 160 four-stroke stand-up personal watercraft, premium Jet Ski Ultra 310 series and Jet Ski STX 160 series.

JET SKI SX-R 160

Whether out for some weekend fun or racing competitively, the Jet Ski SX-R 160 personal watercraft features powerful thrust and agile rider-active handling from the V-shape hull and produces plenty of low-to-mid-range torque from its 1498cc 4-stroke engine. This makes the stand-up personal watercraft fun and accessible to many riders thanks to the hull which is long and wide, providing stability for beginning riders.

The 2023 Jet Ski SX-R 160 stand-up watercraft is available with an Ebony/Lime Green colorway and an MSRP of $11,399.

JET SKI ULTRA 310 SERIES

The Kawasaki Jet Ski Ultra 310 series boasts a liquid-cooled, supercharged, in-line 4-cylinder, 1,498cc engine and digital fuel injection. Riders can select from four power modes (full, middle, low and SLO) to suit their riding conditions or skill level. Its race-inspired hull allows the Jet Ski Ultra 310 to be handled with accuracy and precision. Kawasaki Launch Control Mode (KLCM) offers two modes to benefit acceleration, while Kawasaki Smart Reverse with Deceleration (KSRD) allows for reverse assist options when navigating tight spots.

A 7-inch TFT instrumentation adorns the dash of the Ultra 310 series and features Bluetooth connectivity as well as multiple display modes. The large-capacity 32.8-gallon front storage area and 10.6 gallons of storage on both the left and right side of the unit offer plenty of space to store items. The 2023 3-passenger supercharged Jet Ski Ultra 310X comes in an Ebony/Metallic Electric Turquoise colorway with an MSRP of $17,999.

The Jet Ski Ultra 310LX-S includes all of the great features offered on the Ultra 310 series as well as an exclusive ULTRA Deck with an extended rear deck and 7.9 inches of additional staging platform for water play and storing gear. Two multi-mount rails are built into the ULTRA Deck to accommodate additional accessory slide mounts and provide accessible tie-down points.

It also comes equipped with a rearview camera that can be monitored on the instrument panel when in use and stylish LED accent lights that have been added to the front of the Jet Ski. The 3-passenger supercharged Jet Ski Ultra 310LX-S is offered in an Ebony/Lime Green colorway with an MSRP of $18,999.

The Jet Ski Ultra310LX takes luxury and style to the next level, featuring all of the great performance and convenience of the Ultra 310X and Ultra 310LX-S while adding an incomparable seat and sound system. The industry-first 3-position ERGO-FIT adjustable LXury seat is designed for comfortable cruising for up to three people. JETSOUND 4s is a highlight of the Ultra 310LX, making it the first standard-equipment 4-speaker integrated audio system feature with jog-dial control and Bluetooth connectivity featured on a personal watercraft.

The 3-passenger supercharged Jet Ski Ultra 310LX is available in an Ebony/Metallic Shadow Gold colorway with an MSRP of $19,999.

JET SKI STX 160 SERIES

The Jet Ski STX 160 series is powered by a DOHC, 16-valve, parallel 4-cylinder and 1498cc engine. It utilizes a balanced hull, ergonomic riding position, large fuel tank and storage compartment, along with several easy-to-use rider aid functions to create a comfortable and exciting three-seat personal watercraft that appeals to a wide range of riders. The 2023 3-passenger Jet Ski STX 160 is available in Crystal White/Pearl Neon Yellow with an MSRP of $11,199.

In addition to the STX 160’s standard features, the Jet Ski STX 160X features adjustable electronic cruise control speed, which can be set with the UP/DOWN buttons located on the handlebar. It also features a comfort handle grip that tapers outward, making it easier to hold on when riding in a straight line and a premium painted deck.

The 2023 3-passenger Jet Ski STX 160X is available in Ebony/Lime Green with an MSRP of $11,799.

Finally, the Jet Ski STX 160LX flagship model includes the JETSOUND integrated audio system with Bluetooth as standard equipment. The system consists of an amplifier, an audio controller built into the handle, and two speakers placed under the mirrors. It also features a two-tone dedicated deck mat and LXury seat designed to ergonomically fit the rider’s body to further improve comfort. Similar to the STX160X, it comes equipped with a comfort handle grip, adjustable cruise control speed via the UP/DOWN buttons, and a premium painted deck with full graphics.

The 3-passenger 2023 Jet Ski STX 160LX is available in Ebony/Neon Red with an MSRP of $13,499.