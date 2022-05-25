Yamaha cancels August dealer meeting

Yamaha informed select (Ed.: not the entire Yamaha dealer body) powersports dealership partners last week that the Dealer Business Summit scheduled for Aug. 9-12 in Park City, Utah, has been canceled.

Mike Martinez, president of Motorsports for Yamaha Motor Corp., U.S.A., writes “As you are likely aware, we are experiencing supply chain issues as a result of the Shanghai port lockdown. Most notably, this has caused disruption with many of our vendors who are reporting late raw material shipments, manpower challenges, and capacity issues. These factors have made it increasingly difficult to keep up with backlogged orders, not to mention current and future demand. Due to these constraints, we have made the decision to cancel the August Dealer Business Summit meeting scheduled for August 9-12 in Park City, Utah.

“We greatly appreciate your understanding and want to assure you that our main focus is on improving product availability.”

Dialing it back to Asheville for a 2017 gathering of Yamaha dealers... The Yamaha Motorsports Dealer Trip in Asheville, North Carolina, allowed the top 150 motorcycle and ATV/side-by-side dealers to get the first look at new machines like the 2018 Wolverine X4. Photo by Dave McMahon/Powersports Business