Hisun promotes Baker to DSM

McKinney, Texas-based Hisun Motor Corp., USA has promoted Thomas Baker to district sales manager.

Baker, a certified master technician, has served on the company’s mobile tech-support team since 2021. His contributions to the team’s development have fast-tracked his career path within the organization, landing him behind the wheel of an exciting new role.

Thomas Baker

Preceding Hisun, Thomas spent several years with Crockett Powersports of Chattanooga, Tennessee, as operations manager. His credentials are quite impressive, ranging from his time served in the Marine Corps, to graduating at the top of his class from MMI. Baker also secured a Master’s degree in management and leadership, further validating his accomplishments.

Thomas’ ability to provide a more service-centric approach to dealers will aid in the company’s efforts to improve their after-sale support.

“I strongly believe that this role is all about serving the end user by supporting our dealers with quick, logical solutions and clear communication,” Baker said.

He will be tasked with developing the Hisun dealer network and educating their staff on all the features and benefits of Hisun-branded products. Additionally, Thomas will assist the company with its continuous improvement projects, leveraging his extensive mechanical background.

“Thomas’ experience makes him a unique asset to the sales team,” said Taz Sobotka, newly appointed regional sales manager for the Eastern U.S.. “He will bring a different perspective that is fresh and intimate. More importantly, his service experience will enhance his ability to connect with dealers, making him particularly valuable to our initiatives. It will be a joy to work with him.”