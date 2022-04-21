DEI launches Pan America Heat Shield Kit

Powersports Business has learned that Design Engineering, Inc., has launched a new aftermarket product aimed at protecting the rider’s foot and leg with the DEI Heat Shield Kit for the Harley-Davidson Pan America.

Covering the exposed area of the Pan America’s catalytic converter substantially reduces temperatures near the rider’s foot and peg, making for a more comfortable ride. DEI Powersports’ exclusive heat shield kit also improves the performance of the factory rear cylinder heat shield while keeping the stock shield look.

DEI Powersports’ heat shield kit is an OEM-quality addition. The catalytic converter shield features premium insulation enclosed in 306 stainless steel. The rear cylinder part of the kit uses a combination of the company’s Dura 2000 insulation and dimpled aluminum to protect riders from burns and discomfort.

“This type of shield is far more effective than conventional metal shields and will reduce heat by more than 50 percent,” said John Gabriel, manager of DEI Powersports. “It reduces heat radiating from the exhaust system, giving the rider and passenger a cooler ride.”

Pieces are CNC precision-cut to fit in between the exhaust pipe and the heat shield, blocking heat transfer and lowering the surface temperature of the outer shield.

Easy to install, with no permanent modifications needed, benefits are particularly noticeable when riders stop and put their feet on the ground.