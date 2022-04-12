Clutch kit, drive belt company lands new side-by-side partner

A project that started out with a side-by-side manufacturer seeking high performance replacement drive belts and clutch tools for the company’s newest models has landed with a new industry partnership.

GBoost Technology, Inc. has recently collaborated with Segway Powersports on replacement drive belts and clutch tools for the new Segway Villain and Fugleman side-by-sides. GBoost has participated in many Segway projects, working directly with their engineers, reps and service teams.

“When Segway reached out looking for clutching solutions, we were happy to help,” said Matt Henderson, product development manager for GBoost.

“We were able to provide Segway with dependable, quality solutions that will directly reflect into their customer experience,” said Tyler Lightner, GBoost national sales manager.

Quality replacement drive belts, clutch tools and clutch kits are now available directly from Segway Powersports.