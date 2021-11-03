Dealers representing over 40 brands to gather at Accelerate; 40 Under 40 to be revealed

If you can't find a fellow dealer at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta next week that sells one of the OEM brands that your shop also carries, you aren't looking hard enough!
With less than a week to go before the Nov. 8-10 event at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta, dealerships representing over 40 OEM brands have registered to attend. Need to pick the brain of your fellow dealers as you head into 2022? This is where you will want to be next week. Register for the conference by clicking here.
Here's a look at the OEM brands that will have dealer partners on hand at Accelerate.
- Arctic Cat
- Bad Boy Off-Road
- Benelli
- Beta
- Bintelli
- BMW
- Can-Am
- CFMOTO
- Club Car
- CSC
- Ducati
- EZ Go
- Genuine Scooter Co.
- Hammerhead Off-Road
- Harley-Davidson
- Hisun
- Honda
- Honda Power Equipment
- Husqvarna
- Indian
- Kawasaki
- Kayo
- KTM
- Kymco
- Linhai
- Mahindra
- Massimo
- Piaggio
- Polaris
- Pre-owned only
- Royal Enfield
- Roxor
- Ryker
- Sea-Doo
- Segway
- Ski-Doo
- Slingshot
- Spyder
- SSR
- Suzuki
- Tao Motor
- Triumph
- Vanderhall
- Vespa
- Wolf Brand Scooters
- Yamaha
- Zero
We'll go ahead and call it a "40" theme, as Powersports Business also will reveal the members of the inaugural class of 40 Under 40 Dealers at the event. All of them have been selected due to their accomplishments over the past year at the dealership level and for setting the standard for future powersports success.
All of them in attendance will be eager to bring home profitability plans from the seminars, as well as meet the sponsors who can assist with their business growth.