Dealer conference draws a crowd

The data has been tallied, and with Year 1 in the books at the Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta, we are proud to announce that each classroom seminar had more than 50 seats filled on average.

“We could not be more pleased with the participation and engagement that we encountered in the first year of our event,” Powersports Business content director and session curator Dave McMahon said. “The speaker evaluations showed that dealers walked away with actionable insights to bring back to their dealerships. It was easy to see why dealers and industry members were so enthusiastic to be back and gathered in person.”

Rollick CEO Bernie Brenner gets the Accelerate crowd thinking digital.

Dealers and attendees both remarked of their appreciation for the spacious environment that was offered during the pandemic. On average, every other seat was filled in the 100-seat capacity room for each session at the Hyatt Regency.

“Dealers and sponsors requested this type of intimate, conference setting as a more beneficial way of making business happen,” McMahon said. “We’re looking forward to ramping up our efforts at the conference in 2022. Topping the 2021 conference lunches will be a tall task, but we will do our best!"