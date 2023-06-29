Torque Group returns as Platinum Sponsor of Accelerate Conference

The 2023 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference has signed the Torque Group as a returning Platinum-level sponsor of the most valuable dealer event of the year. The 3rd annual Accelerate Conference will be held Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.

Torque Group returns as sponsor of the Accelerate Conference in 2023.

Torque Group’s Frank Fulco and Jerry Munselle are looking forward to engaging with all of the dealership principals, GMs and staff who will be attending the Accelerate Conference this year.

“We're continuously educating dealers to keep them sharp and fresh so that they can move their business forward,” Fulco said. “Events like the Accelerate Conference help us support dealers, so it's invaluable to us to align our brand to such a top-line program.”

Torque Group is a premier F&I products and solutions provider that operates solely within powersports dealerships and offers a host of products and services, including ESC Extended Service Contracts, Platinum Care Maintenance, Lifetime Battery Program, Gap Protection, On- and Off-Road Tire and Wheel, online menu presentation tools, and an F&I training facility.

“We have seen how the Accelerate Conference puts education and training at the forefront, and we know the sessions show dealers how to improve their businesses - which completely aligns with our mission,” Munselle added.

Powersports Business editor-in-chief Brendan Baker is continuing to add high-level speakers to the education session lineup, as we are now less than five months away. Baker is excited to have great supporters like Torque Group back for 2023.

"I know that dealerships have benefitted greatly from Torque Group's F&I products, and we're excited to have them back at Accelerate to engage with current and future dealer partners in Texas,” Baker said.

Torque Group’s Platinum-level sponsorship includes branding on several one-of-a-kind programs at the Powersports Business Dealership Honors Awards night during the Accelerate Conference, including:

• Women With Spark Dealers

Advertisement

• Best-in-Class Dealerships

• 40 Under 40 Awards

Register today for the 2023 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 5-7 at the Westin Galleria in Dallas, Texas.