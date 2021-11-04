Update: 23 states to have dealership representation at Accelerate Conference; ‘Excited to soak up all the knowledge’

Dealers attending the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference next week (Yes! Finally!) at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta won’t need to search far to find a fellow dealer from their neck of the woods.

That’s right, with the recent additions of dealerships from Virginia and Wisconsin registering, 23 states will have dealership representation at Accelerate. Representatives from OEMs and a host of other industry companies also have decided gather live and in person for the first time as an industry since 2019 at the conference.

As one recent dealership registrant attested: “I’m excited to soak up all the knowledge.”

With a host of former PSB Power 50 dealerships and even a Power 50 Hall of Fame dealership registered, soaking up knowledge will be 24/7 exercise in Atlanta.

Here are the states that have had dealerships register to attend:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are:

Below, Rob Greenwald, annually one of the highest rated speakers at Powersports Business dealer education events, provides a look at his session titled "How to Supercharge Your Dealership's Finance and Insurance Program to Success in 2022."

Another highly rated industry consultant and longtime Powersports Business contributor, Steve Jones, offers a look at his sessions below.