GMs invite fellow dealers to conference (video)

The General Managers interview will get the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference started on Nov. 8 in Atlanta at 4:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency.

Join Powersports Business editor Dave McMahon as he welcomes Paul McGowan, GM at Extreme Powersports in Columbus, Georgia, and JJ Zalenchak, GM at Mosites Motorsports in North Versailles, Pennsylvania, as we look at the past, today and tomorrow at your shop operations.

Both dealers offer a little bit of something for everyone. McGowan handles Polaris, Can-Am, Honda, Kawasaki, Sea-Doo, Stryker Trailers, Suzuki, Yamaha, Hammerhead Off-Road, Vanderhall, Kayo, SSR, CFMOTO, Benelli and Trailmaster.

Zalenchak handles Honda, Kawasaki, Triumph, Ducati, Can-Am, Sea-Doo, Ski-Doo, Beta, BMW and Kayo.

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are: