Video: 2022 Pioneer Trail 1000 Trail and Forest models closer look

Dave chatted with Colin Miller, assistant manager of Public Relations for American Honda Powersports, earlier this week as part of the 2022 Honda Pioneer 1000 Trail and Forest models press intro, otherwise known as the Pioneer Games in Pioneer, Tennessee. Check out the video on the PSB YouTube below.

Make a point to add Ride Royal Blue Resort to your trail riding list. Both the Trail and Forest models were more than up for the task on all sorts of terrain, as displayed by Dave alongside pilot Robin Hartfield of Dealernews in the all-B2B machine. Not a mountainous trail driving guru? Just hold on tight!