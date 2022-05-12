Best in Class Dealership nominations due in less than three weeks

Thanks to a fast-moving calendar, the deadline to submit nominations for the 2022 Powersports Business Best in Class Dealership Awards is less than three weeks away. That's right, June 1 is right around the corner. That means there's no better time than now to determine your dealership's No. 1, top-of-the-line strength from 2021 and get that nomination completed. The online form is below. Are you an industry member that engages with a dealership that stands out in a particular segment? Give the shop and its staff a shoutout with a nomination. Dealerships can be nominated in more than one category.

The Best in Class Awards are the first of their kind in the industry, allowing individual dealerships to showcase their teams and processes that led to success in 2021. Dealership staff are encouraged to ask their managers to apply in one or more categories. For example, your dealership might choose to apply for Best in Class for F&I - Prepaid Maintenance. All application responses would be related to your dealership's ability to grow its Prepaid Maintenance business in 2021, and the hows and whys behind the growth. Similarly, you might be applying for Best in Class for PG&A - Apparel Sales. Then you would share the strength of that segment of your business. Apply in one category or apply in all categories; dealerships can even create their own category.

"The Dealership Best in Class Awards is another first-of-its-kind program, which seems to be a bit of theme with Powersports Business as we celebrate 25 years in 2022," content director Dave McMahon said. "We've heard from dealers about the benefits they receive from sharing ideas and learning from their dealer peers through the magazine and our in-person events. This program will facilitate that process regardless of how large or small the dealership is. And as always, we'll help celebrate, promote and showcase the selected dealerships via a myriad of channels."

For starters, the inaugural Best in Class Dealerships will be announced during the Powersports Business Honors night at the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Multiple winners may be selected in the various categories. Profiles of the award winners will appear in the December 2022 print and digital editions of the magazine.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

