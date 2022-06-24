Accelerate Conference adds Silver-level sponsor to Orlando event

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference has added another Silver-level sponsor, with Speed Leasing announcing its support of the 2nd annual event being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

The Speed Leasing program is designed to give motorcycle dealers a simple, cost-effective means to attract and close customers with needs not met by traditional financing options. With the Speed Leasing program, your dealership’s customers will benefit from low or no down payments, wide credit guidelines and affordable monthly payments.

The company’s highly experienced team is drawn almost entirely from franchised and independent motorcycle dealerships, vehicle and motorcycle finance companies and consumer lending. Speed Leasing knows bikes, capital and customer service.

The sponsor room at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will include Speed Leasing.

Sponsors have remarked on the event's ease-of-use. Conversations and networking are the focal points of the sponsor networking room, with all sponsors receiving a 6-foot long table. Bag-check a pull-up banner or two for behind the table and perhaps a tablecloth with a logo on it, and the shipping expenses are minimal. With lunches and networking receptions held in the same room throughout the event, it's an ideal setup for all.

In fact, here's a look at some of the sponsor tables from 2021 at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta (with a cameo from Crossroad Powersports and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach dealers to get things started!).

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Gold: FIN GPS Security, National Powersport Auctions (NPA) and Rollick

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing, United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne, Dealership Performance 360 CRM, ARI, Dealer Spike and Rider's Advantage.

Your company should join us in Orlando. Contact Mark at mrosacker@epgacceleration.com for details.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Here's a look at the Caribe Royale Resort...

Following the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Derek Osner, Alex Reyes and Eric Osner were all smiles thinking of their takeaways to implement at Crossroad Powersports in Pennsylvania and Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach in Florida.