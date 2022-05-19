Accelerate Conference now just six months away

That celebration you heard this week in Minnesota was most likely related to some supreme riding weather, but we at Powersports Business had reason to shout also. This week brought us to being just six months away from gathering at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

In fact, yesterday we gathered virtually to get an inside look at the conference. Watch a replay of the webinar by clicking the View button below.

PSB sales guru Mark Rosacker mixed some work with play earlier this week and stopped by the venue to provide an inside look. It's going to be fantastic spot to be in November.

Click here to register for the 2022 Accelerate Conference, being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Diamond: Torque Group

Gold: FIN GPS Security and National Powersport Auctions (NPA).

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS, VIP Video & Marketing and United States Warranty Corporation, Performance Brokerage Services, Speed Leasing, AppOne and Dealership Performance 360 CRM.

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference are as follows (register today to be added to the list):

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Hawg Scooters, Columbia, SC

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

• Ag1 Farmers Co-op Powersports, Livingston, TN

• Power Pac Equipment & Motorsports, Marshfield, WI

• Erv's Sales & Service, Tomahawk, WI

• Country Sports, Inc., Wisconsin Rapids, WI

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference will be held at the Caribe Royale concurrent with events from our sibling magazines and brands, OPE Business and Boating Industry.

Some pics from the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta...