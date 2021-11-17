Accelerate Conference: One week later

A week ago today, dealers and industry members were putting the wraps on the first industry-wide gathering of its kind since 2019 at the 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.

Today, we’ll share some Polaroids from the first day, where we re-learned how to shake hands, were appreciative of the opportunity to gather in person once again, and generally were on top of the world about being able to build relationships like we’re meant to in our industry.

Dr. Elliot? Consider him booked for 2022 Accelerate!

Kyle Armstrong from Pioneer Motorsport getting some VIP attention from the Sheffield crew as a member of the inaugural Powersports Business 40 Under 40 class.

Due to the early arrivals, the doors to the Sponsor Networking room open earlier than scheduled, but quickly became a beehive of activity.

Industry veteran Dave Auringer is off and running with Volcon ePowersports, with the MOMS crew giving a listen.

Dealers and industry folks doing what they do at the Accelerate Conference.

Aaron Carver (back) from Lightspeed (guru of all the Lightspeed data projects that appear in Powersports Business) checks in with the crew from Powersports Business Power 50 Hall of Fame dealerships Logan Motorcycle Sales and Hatfield McCoy Powersports: (from left) Owner Mike Ratz, VP Shawnda Mercer and GM James Clevinger. And that, folks, is how your dealership capitalizes at Accelerate!

Eric Osner, owner of Crossroad Powersports, wanted to talk WaveRunners. Eric, we can do that for you at Accelerate. Meet Dean Burnett (left), president of the Yamaha Watercraft Business Group.

Members of the inaugural Powersports Business 40 Under 40 Class like Alex Reyes (left) from Broward Motorsports of West Palm Beach and Derek Osner of Crossroad Powersports (right) were all ears thanks to insight from industry folks like Rob Greenwald and C.R. Gittere.



We won’t waste our time counting total industry years or combined days spent at industry events of this crew that the photographer wrangled, but it’s closer to 100 years than 50. (From left) Eric Osner, owner of Crossroad Powersports; Mark Rosacker, national sales director for Powersports Business (mrosacker@epgmediallc.com to get your Accelerate sponsorship dialed in for 2022); Evan Davidson, national director at Cranky Ape; and David Voll, VP and member of the Powersports Business launch team.