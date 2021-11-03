21 states to have dealership representation at Accelerate Conference

With less than a week to go before the industry gathers as one for the first time since 2019 at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, more dealers are making plans to attend. Register for the conference by clicking here.

The Nov. 8-10 conference at the Hyatt Regency in Atlanta will have dealership representation from 21 states thanks to the most recent dealership sign-up from Missouri.

Dave McMahon, editor and content director at Powersports Business, has mapped out another series of seminars aimed at engagement — and profitability for 2022.

OEM representatives also will be on hand. Sponsors from some of the most important companies in the industry will have staff on hand to meet with you at the only B2B conference in the industry in 2021.

“It’s great to hear from our dealer readers that they appreciate the effort that has gone into making Accelerate the place to be in 2021,” McMahon said. “It’s simply going to be a valuable gathering and one that helps us all push forward into 2022 with the help of our industry peers.”

With Missouri becoming the latest state with dealer representation, the first-year conference now has 21 states being represented by at least one dealership. We will reveal the state with the highest dealer attendance during the event. The states are as follows:

Arizona

California

Florida

Georgia

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Michigan

Missouri

Nevada

New Hampshire

North Carolina

Ohio

Oklahoma

Pennsylvania

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Washington

West Virginia

The 2021 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference sponsors, with company representatives in attendance at their booths, are:

