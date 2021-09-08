Kuryakyn becomes part of Tucker Powersports

A shift within the Motorsports Aftermarket Group (MAG) family of brands will result in aftermarket parts maker Kuryakyn being folded into Tucker Powersports, according to a press release from Tucker.

The move, announced on Sept. 7, 2021, will result in the closing of Kuryakyn's Wisconsin headquarters, with all of the company's operations, assets, research and development efforts moving to the Tucker headquarters in Texas.

The press release announced that Tucker "acquired" Kuryakyn, but both brands were purchased in the last 20 years by the Motorsports Aftermarket Group (MAG) - Kuryakyn back in 2001 and Tucker (then known as Tucker Rocky) in 2014.

"This is a tremendous move for Tucker, for the Kuryakyn brand and for the dealers we serve," said Tucker President and CEO Marc McAllister in the press release. "Kuryakyn's industry-leading products will continue to be available to dealers and customers while Tucker becomes an even stronger supplier to dealers in not only in custom, cruiser and touring, but new market segments as well."

Below is the full press release from Tucker Powersports:

Tucker Powersports to Acquire Kuryakyn

Fort Worth TX – September 7, 2021 - Tucker Powersports, a leading distributor of powersports products for motorcycles, ATV/UTV's, snowmobiles, personal watercraft as well as a range of electric bikes and scooters, announced today that it is acquiring Kuryakyn Holdings LLC. Tucker will incorporate the Kuryakyn product offering and product development into the Tucker organization this year. Kuryakyn's employees and suppliers were informed of the acquisition earlier today.

The acquisition will move Kuryakyn into the Tucker organization, rather than Kuryakyn operating as a separate business unit. All Kuryakyn operations, assets, and R&D programs will move from Somerset WI to Tucker's headquarters in Fort Worth.

Kuryakyn is one of the nation's leading developers and retailers of motorcycle accessories for the V-twin, cruiser and touring motorcycle rider. The brand's newest products include a range of audio speakers for on and off-road use, LED lighting and motorcycle luggage. Founded nearly 30 years ago, the company quickly became known for a range of chrome and custom accessories for motorcycles.

Tucker leadership expects the transition will be complete by the end of the calendar year. Some of Kuryakyn's Somerset WI employees will have an opportunity to join the Tucker staff in Fort Worth TX. Many of those moves will take place in the next 30 days. Kuryakyn's R&D department and equipment will move shortly thereafter.

Founded nearly 30 years ago, Kuryakyn is mostly known a developer of chrome and custom motorcycle accessories