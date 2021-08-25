Yamaha ramps up Outdoor Access Initiative

Marietta, Georgia-based Yamaha Motor Corp., USA, announced that the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative (OAI) and the Recreate Responsibly Coalition (RRC) established a strategic partnership to spread awareness of the need for land stewardship among all types of visitors to public lands.

By promoting responsible recreation practices and the safe and sustainable use of trails, the partnership works to further the aligned missions of both organizations. A priority for the collaboration is to increase awareness of the availability of funding and support for public land access projects through the Yamaha OAI.

As the powersports industry’s leading land-access program, the Yamaha OAI remains an essential resource to grassroots efforts of riding clubs, land stewardship organizations, and public land managers across the country.

The pandemic made getting outdoors a priority for more people than ever before, putting pressure on the maintenance of public land to ensure everyone’s safety. Without action, public lands can become unsustainable, and access limited. The Yamaha OAI and Recreate Responsibly believe everyone has a responsibility to sustain the outdoor spaces we enjoy and can contribute by understanding their potential impacts in natural spaces and surrounding communities.

“Public lands are America’s gateway to fun and adventure in the great outdoors. Visitors play an important role in their protection and preservation. Recreate Responsibly and the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative are working together to educate and raise awareness of responsible use of trails and open spaces for motorized and outdoor recreation,” said Steve Nessl, Yamaha’s Motorsports marketing manager. “The Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative was created specifically to help those who see the need to protect or expand access to public land and need some support to get it done. By working with Recreate Responsibly, we hope more people take advantage of our resources by applying for a grant.”

Part of the collaborative effort will raise funds for the Recreate Responsibly Coalition to bolster its focus on safe, accessible, inclusive, and responsible outdoor recreation. People posting pictures to social media platforms featuring their visits to public lands can simply tag @Recreate.Responsibly and @YamahaOutdoors on Instagram or @RecreateInfo and @YamahaOutdoors on Twitter, and the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative will donate $5, up to $50,000, to RRC and help maintain access to the beauty and wonder of nature for everyone.

“This campaign with the Yamaha Outdoor Access Initiative marks the first strategic partnership for the Recreate Responsibly Coalition, and it makes perfect sense; to work collaboratively to get grant resources to grassroots’ stewardship efforts, while reaching a broader audience with responsible recreation messaging; it aligns perfectly with everything the coalition has built towards since its inception early on in the pandemic,” said Eugenie Bostrom, founder of Embracing the Bear Consulting, managing agency, Recreate Responsibly Coalition.