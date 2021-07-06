Dealership group expands to six locations with acquisition

The summertime buying season continues to ramp up with news that a dealership group has expanded its footprint to six locations with its latest purchase.

Here’s the scoop from GO AZ Motorcycles.

GO AZ Motorcycles, an Arizona-based popwersports group founded by entrepreneur, philanthropist and powersports enthusiast Bob Parsons in 2008, announced the acquisition of Star Island Motorsports in Prescott, Arizona, from proprietors Gary Hengeveld and Scott Walz. Prescott is now the sixth dealership for the group as it joins GO AZ Motorcycles locations in Scottsdale, Peoria, Cottonwood and Flagstaff, along with Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale, the world’s largest Harley-Davidson dealership.

GO AZ Motorcycles has acquired the former Star Island Motorsports in Prescott, Arizona.

“We’re very excited to continue to expand in Arizona,” said Gina Marra, Vice President overseeing Parsons’ powersports operation. “Star Island Motorsports has been incredibly successful and is well-regarded in the community. We look forward to building on that success, as well as introducing the GO AZ Motorcycles’ experience to the Prescott Valley riding community.”

GO AZ Motorcycles in Prescott will continue to represent Polaris, Can-Am, KTM, Honda, Suzuki and Kawasaki and has immediate plans to add Speed UTV to the dealership’s lineup, as well.

Parsons and Marra have been focused on expansion in Arizona, a market which provides for consistent sales largely unaffected by seasonality. Since opening GO AZ Motorcycles in Scottsdale in 2008 and spending the first few ensuring years purchasing and consolidating top manufacturer brands under that dealership’s moniker, the duo added Harley-Davidson of Scottsdale (2011), GO AZ Motorcycles in

Peoria (2015), GO AZ Motorcycles in Cottonwood and GO AZ Motorcycles in Flagstaff (2019).

“The GO AZ Motorcycles’ team thrives on the challenges presented by expansion and enjoys the opportunities that come with it. We’re extremely proud of what we’ve accomplished with the more recent acquisitions in Cottonwood and Flagstaff — the growth it’s provided the staff there and the enhanced experience it’s afforded the powersports community. We are anxious to do the same in Prescott.”

The transaction closed on Thursday, July 1, 2021, with GO AZ Motorcycle’s first day of operational control on Friday, July 2, 2021.