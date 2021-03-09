Dealership offering 3-D archery event as part of 2021 model showcase

A 44,000 square-foot superstore that offers a variety of used and pre-owned PWC, motorcycles, ATVs and side-by-sides is taking their customer service to a new level with news of an off-site experience for customers.

Seminole PowerSports in Sanford, Florida, invites consumers to be an “outdoorsman for a day” at their upcoming live, in person event on April 3 at Gobblers Lodge in Osteen, Florida. Attendees will see the newest ATVs, side-by-sides and PWCs along with some 3-D archery shooting and more. For more information about this upcoming event visit Seminole PowerSports’ Facebook page.

Seminole Powersports has also announced their participation in the Rev Up For Spring Kawasaki sales event. This sales event offers factory incentives of up to $1,000 and low financing on select Kawasaki vehicles. A sampling of the select vehicles include the Ninja 650, Z900RS, Versys-X 300, W800, Concours 14 ABS, Vulcan S and the KX 450. This special Spring sales event runs through March 31. This offer is subject to change and valid for a limited time only.

“This is a great opportunity to purchase a new Kawasaki,” said Kirby Mullins, owner of Seminole PowerSports. “The factory incentives and low financing make a good deal even better. There are many model options available. We are coming into one of the best times of year to be outside in Florida so why not enjoy while riding a new Kawasaki! We encourage consumers to make their power sport dream become a reality with this limited time offer.”

Seminole PowerSports’ service department can offer routine maintenance, repair work, warranty work or repair a recall. All of their technicians in the service center are MMI graduates and are certified by the manufacturers. The service center consists of almost 18,000 square feet of space with 12 active bays with lifts, as well as detail bays, and an upper mezzanine level for indoor storage. The rear of the facility has three sets of personal watercraft racks, a 1,400-gallon Ethanol-free fuel tank and a mobile Dynojet 201i dynamometer.

Seminole PowerSports has been serving Central Florida for over 25 years. This power sports dealership serves all of Central Florida including Seminole, Orange, Lake, Volusia, and Brevard counties.

Mullins adds, “Customers come from across the state to purchase power sports at our dealership. Seminole PowerSports has built a reputation as the #1 dealer in Central Florida based on customer service and satisfaction.”

— Dave McMahon, editor, dmcmahon at powersportsbusiness.com