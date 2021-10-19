Fire proves ‘devastating’ for dealership

A dealership that counts Kawasaki, Honda, Polaris, Yamaha, Suzuki, Slingshot and Club Car among its brand partners suffered a devastating fire in the early hours of Saturday, Oct. 16.

Red Hills Powersports in Tallahassee, Florida, reported the news on Instagram and Facebook. There were no injuries.

“Yesterday was an incredibly sad day for Red Hills Powersports. In the early morning hours, a fire broke out and has devastated the store,” the dealership posted on its Instagram. “Everyone is safe, but we are still working to determine the cause and the amount of damage sustained. We will keep everyone updated in the days ahead."

Here are reports from local news outlets:

https://www.wtxl.com/news/local-news/red-hills-powersports-looking-to-bounce-back-after-saturday-fire

https://www.tallahassee.com/story/money/2021/10/19/fire-causes-red-hills-powersports-closed-until-further-notice/8509861002/

Red Hills is known for its commitment to community, assisting local residents by partnering with a host of organizations for fundraisers and other events. We here at PSB are sending positive thoughts their way on behalf of dealerships across the country. — Dave

Advertisement