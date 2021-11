Power Lodge, which has operated three dealership locations in Minnesota over the past 20 years, announced the grand opening of Power Lodge – Florida in Bonita Springs, according to a report in the Bonita Springs Florida Weekly.

The Florida location on Tamiami Trail will include vehicles from Sea-Doo, Can-Am, Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and Polaris, as well as electric bicycles.

