Power Lodge acquires Miller Marine in major Minnesota transaction

Power Lodge, with four dealership locations in Minnesota and Florida, has acquired Miller Marine of St. Cloud (and its earworm of a radio jingle!).

Power Lodge owner Tom Dehn brings his 35 years in the industry to add to his portfolio of dealerships.

Miller Marine has grown to become one of the largest single-point boat dealerships. They are the world’s No. 1 seller of high-performance boats from Bennington, the world’s best-selling pontoon boat brand. In 2021, Miller Marine was named the No. 1 Yamaha Outboard dealer in the U.S.

Dehn’s powersports career has humble roots, beginning in a two-stall Quonset on his family farm in Dayton, Minnesota. Since 1990, Power Lodge has expanded into four premier dealership locations, selling and servicing a combination of marine and power sports equipment across all of Minnesota and southwest Florida.

Miller Marine and Power Lodge will carry the full line of Bennington high-performance pontoons, a subsidiary of Polaris Industries, going forward. As a longtime Polaris dealer and enthusiast, Dehn is looking forward to adding to his product lineup.

Dehn announced the retention of the entire Miller Marine staff, as they have been a vital part of the dealership’s incredible growth. Dehn and the Miller team are looking forward to maintaining and exceeding the high level of customer satisfaction that has set them apart in the marine and powersports industries.