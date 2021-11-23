Auringer lands role as national sales director

Industry veteran Dave Auringer, who helped launch BRP’s Sea-Doo brand to dealers, is getting a head start on 2022 by building the national dealer body Volcon ePowersports. Of course, attendees at the inaugural Powersports Business Accelerate Conference knew that, as Auringer launched the dealership network program on site. Many of those same dealers have signed up with Volcon in droves, apparently. Here’s the official word from Round Rock:

VOLCON ADDS EIGHT MORE DEALERS AND HIRES KEY POWERSPORTS INDUSTRY PLAYERS TO GROW NATIONWIDE DEALERSHIP NETWORK

Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ: VLCN) has signed eight more leading powersports dealerships, bringing the total to 18 in less than two weeks of launching their dealership network program.

Ken Cook (second from right) and Dave Auringer (right) are the newest additions to the Volcon sales team.

It also announced two new key hires, expanding the growing organization’s expertise with proven powersports veterans. As of Nov. 8, 2021, Dave Auringer was named National Sales Director and Kenneth Cook accepted the role of Regional Sales Manager, Southeast.

“The official launch of our dealership program has been nothing short of incredible as we keep quickly adding influential dealers to the network. On top of this, we are thrilled to bring on two industry leaders to help us determine who best fits our brand for the future,” said Melissa Coffey, Director of International Sales and Business Development. “Dave Auringer and Ken Cook represent the cream of the crop when it comes to building out a dealer network. Their contacts in the industry are unparalleled, which gives us great confidence in their ability to take our brand to the next level in 2022 and beyond.”

Auringer will oversee all U.S. regional markets with a team of talented Regional Sales Managers. Auringer, a lifetime powersports enthusiast, has extensive experience in bringing new and revived brands to market. He has worked to establish and turn around dealership networks for brands like Sea-Doo, Indian Motorcycles, ROXOR, CFMOTO and Excelsior-Henderson. Additionally, Auringer has recruited and placed a wealth of top talent in the powersports industry over 17 years with his personal business, Dave Auringer & Associates.

As Volcon’s Southeast Regional Sales Manager, Cook will be responsible for establishing business in some of the most critical powersports territories in the US. Cook, with a strong history of sales and distribution, brings an incredible Rolodex of contacts to Volcon in the Southeast. After many successful years working for Linhai — a manufacturer that makes some of Yamaha’s engines, generators and scooters — Cook went on to head up one of the most successful regions for Mahindra, signing some of the biggest powersports dealers in the South. After many years as one of the top three salesmen for the company, he joined Volcon to bring the innovative and category-defining off-road products to powersports dealers across the Southeast territory.

“The U.S. powersports dealer base is the backbone of distribution within the space. At Volcon, our aim is to build a sales team our dealers love to work with, not to mention a team with the knowledge and experience to take us to the next level of sales and distribution,” said Jordan Davis, Volcon’s CEO. “We see the mix of innovative technology, transformative product design, and superior human talent as the recipe for our success. Both Dave and Ken are an outstanding addition to our team, and we’re excited to have them both on board.”

As 2021 comes to a close, Volcon continues to vet a lengthy list of applications before the end of the year. For those who own an existing powersports dealership and want to carry Volcon vehicles in 2022 and beyond, you can fill out a dealer application here: https://www.volcon.com/volcon-dealer-application

Advertisement