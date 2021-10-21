After fire, it’s ‘one day at a time’ at dealership

Red Hills Powersports, the Tallahassee, Florida, dealership that was devastated by a fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, is putting up one impressive display as its moves onward and upward in the day following the setback.

An Instagram post shows a completely outdoor work environment.

“Deliveries are coming in, units are being built and the sales team is hard at work!” according to a post.

One fan even notes that they’re eyeing a red Recon in the photos with the post.

The stick-to-it-tiveness being shown by the shop and its staff is truly amazing. -Dave