Another session, presenter added to Accelerate Conference schedule

The 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference, being held in Orlando, is proud to announce its second classroom session, another one coming straight from the dealership floor with proven experience for attendees.

Casie Giddens, director of marketing at Red Hills Powersports in Tallahassee, has joined the presenter lineup at the second annual event, set for Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando. Her presentation, from 11:15 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 15, is titled “Building a more engaged riding community – How your dealership can get your customers riding – and buying – more often.”

Tyler Svoke from Lang Equipment in Wisconsin participated in a discussion at the 2021 Accelerate Conference in Atlanta.

“We’re excited to have Casie share her insight with fellow dealer attendees at Accelerate,” said Dave McMahon, curator of the education lineup at Accelerate. “With so many new riders coming into our dealerships, it’s important to get them to feel like they are part of the dealership family. With a boatload of challenges that Red Hills has faced over the past 24 months, Casie will have plenty of success stories to share that have kept their customers engaged with the dealership.”

Giddens joins Justin Johnson, dealer principal at St. Paul Harley-Davidson and Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson in Minnesota, as dealer presenters at Accelerate.

Johnson will share his dealership team building knowledge with attending dealers and industry members in a session titled: “Want to grow your dealership? Grow your team first!” Johnson will present on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

The 2022 Accelerate Conference is being held Nov. 14-16 at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando.

Sponsors of the 2022 Accelerate Conference are as follows:

Gold: FIN GPS Security

Silver: Volcon ePowersports, CycleTrader, Synchrony, ZiiDMS and VIP Video & Marketing

Dealerships that will have owners and/or staff in attendance at the 2022 Powersports Business Accelerate Conference include:

• Flip My Cycle, Fayetteville, NC

• Crossroad Powersports, Upper Darby, PA

• St. Paul Harley-Davidson, St. Paul, MN

• Wild Prairie Harley-Davidson, Eden Prairie, MN

• Southern Thunder Harley-Davidson, Southaven, MS

• Team Powersports, Raleigh, NC

• Team Powersports, Garner, NC

• Hawg Powersports, Savannah, GA

• Simply Ride, Eden Prairie, MN

• Great Western Motorcycles, Statesville, NC

• Red Hills Powersports, Tallahassee, FL

• Logan Motorcycle Sales, Logan, WV

• Hatfield McCoy Powersports, Belfry, KY

• Powersports Plus, Albany, GA

When looking at dealership rooftops by state, we will have:

North Carolina - 4

Minnesota - 3

Georgia - 2

Florida, Pennsylvania, Mississippi, West Virginia, Kentucky - 1

Not bad considering it's still Supercross season!