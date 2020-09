D&S Harley-Davidson in Phoenix, Oregon, gutted by the recent Almeda fire, plans to “absolutely” rebuild, according to a report on the Medford Mail Tribune’s Mailtribune.com.

Kim O’Toole, one of five family members who own the dealership, said the shop “burned to the ground,” but they are eager to rebuild as the dealership celebrates its 50th anniversary since her father, Dick Martin, purchased it, the Medford Mail Tribune article reports.

Read the Medford Mail Tribune article here.