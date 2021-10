Red Hills Powersports in Tallahassee, Florida, is finding ways to make business happen despite a devastating fire in the early hours Saturday.

“It may not be quite as beautiful (right now), but....Red Hills Powersports is OPEN!” the dealership posted on its Instagram, complete with photos of a desk in the parking lot, units being moved and people lending a hand.

“We may not have all the answers yet, but we aren't giving up....today we begin our journey of rebuilding.”