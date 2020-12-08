After devastating fire D&S Harley-Davidson owners offer advice

Anyone who’s ever ran a dealership knows determination is a key attribute to being successful at it.

When Powersports Business came across the story of D&S Harley-Davidson in Bedford, Oregon, and the resilience the family shop has had to begin rebuilding after a devastating fire destroyed its shop just months shy of its 50th anniversary, we knew it was one that had to be shared.



Click the image below to read our feature story chronicling what happened, and what happens next, in the latest digital edition: