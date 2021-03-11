D&S Harley-Davidson hosts first event since fires

In December Powersports Business had an exclusive story with D&S Harley-Davidson part owner Kim O-Toole, detailing devastating fires that nearly leveled its entire community, the families plans to rebuild again and any advice they had.

With a headline proclaiming from ashes the dealership would rise again, it appears the dedicated family of owners have done exactly that.

On Feb. 13, the dealership held its first open house at a new temporary location to display the new 2021 Harley-Davidson models.



“Our event last weekend wasn't a big event, but we are planning a bigger event when the weather gets a little better,” said O’Toole, who also helps with events and marketing at the dealership – now a temporary location until the family can rebuild its new permanent home. “We had displays showing what's new for 2021 including bikes, parts and General Merchandise. We had door prizes; double rewards points, snacks and a display showing the new building plans. We had a great turnout and so much support from everyone.”

The dealership now has a 16,000 square-foot temporary location in the Southgate Shopping Center, roughly 2 miles from its former store.

“It's in a good location, nice building, good layout, but it's not home,” O’Toole said. “We're finally completely up and running with good inventory. It was a crazy stressful process.”

As for rebuilding their new home, according to O’Toole currently a lot is cleared, plans are approved, and the new buildings are ordered. While still waiting for permits to clear, they are hoping to start building late April, with a projected reopening date of February 2022.

We’ll keep tabs with D&S along its process of recovery to get back on their feet. Keep your eyes on your subscription for future coverage.

Remnants of the former D&S Harley-Davidson location