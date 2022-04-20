Fire at dealership has neighboring business offering to lend a hand

A neighboring business is eager to lend a hand after a fire devastated a powersports dealership on April 15 that led to the shop posting on social media that no one was hurt during the blaze.

The fire at Castle Powersports in Madison, Tennessee, began in the service department. A report on WKRN.com says that “following the preliminary investigation, fire officials say the cause was determined to be a spark that lit a nearby box on fire as a crewmember was welding.”

Meanwhile, officials at a neighboring auto dealership, Perkins Moto Plex, are trying to assist their dealership brethren in any way possible.

Read the report on WKRN.com here:

https://www.wkrn.com/news/local-news/nashville/neighbors-offer-support-to-castle-powersports-after-fire/

According to its website, the dealership’s franchises include CSC, Honda, Kawasaki, KTM, Kymco, Trailmaster, Triumph and Yamaha Waverunners.