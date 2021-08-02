War Horse Harley-Davidson holds ‘bikers 4 backpacks’ donation drive

As a new school year approaches around the corner, War Horse Harley-Davidson in Ocala, Florida, held its 18th annual Bikers 4 Backpacks donation drive to collect supplies for its surrounding community.

“War Horse Harley-Davidson will remain committed to giving back, especially within our local community. Our Harley Owners Group [HOG] chapter started this fundraiser because they are dedicated to helping children in need and they truly enjoy giving back to those who are less fortunate,” War Horse marketing and events manager Rachel Burden told Powersports Business.

Throughout July the dealership collected supplies such as backpacks, scissors, colored pencils and more to be donated to Kimberley's Center for Children, Camelot Children Center, Domestic Violence Center, and the Boys & Girls Club of Marion County.

“We believe giving back to the community is important because the Harley-Davidson community is one big family that supports each other and those around us. As a family, we feel it is our responsibility to give back, care for others and help those that are in need as much as possible,” said Burden of the donation drive origins. “We are committed to hosting at least one fundraiser per month. Whether it's children, the humane society or motorcycle club rides, we are always willing to help out if we can with providing our parking lot, volunteers, sponsorships or donations. The dealership and our entire staff feel that Bikers 4 Backpacks as well as other fundraisers are important because it is truly fulfilling… There is no better feeling than contributing your time and effort to your community and the people who live here.”

Upcoming events for the dealership include a fundraiser for War Horse staff member, Lee Jordan, on August 22, 2021.

On September 18, 2021, the dealership is also hosting the Sheriff's Youth Ranch fundraiser.

