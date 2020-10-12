NPA grows to 10 locations with opening of Florida facility

National Powersport Auctions (NPA) is the next big thing to hit Florida, opening its 10th location in an impressive 86,000 square-foot facility near Lakeland. The new NPA Lakeland is already open and ready to welcome dealers for its first auction on Wednesday Nov. 4, which will be held live in-person and online via NPA Simulcast.

With its nationwide dealer network, NPA has been interested in opening a location in Florida for years.

NPA's Lakeland, Florida, location will host its first auction on Nov. 4.

“This has been on our radar for a long time, so we are extremely excited to be open and operating in Florida,” said CEO Jim Woodruff. “According to MIC data, there are nearly 500 dealers throughout the state and almost 900,000 motorcycles in use, so we knew there was a real need for us to open our 10th location here.”

The sense of excitement surrounding this new facility is mutual between NPA and Florida dealers.

“The response we’re received from dealers so far has been overwhelmingly positive,” continued Woodruff. “They’re just as enthusiastic as we are to be in the area. This is sure to be the premier destination for powersports dealers in the state to buy and sell their pre-owned inventory throughout NPA’s nationwide network.”

Positioned conveniently off Interstate 4, the main artery that runs between Tampa and Orlando, NPA Lakeland is easily accessible to dealers all over the region.

“We spent a lot of time trying to find the right location,” explained Jeff Kinney, VP of Operations. “This area is centrally located and will be convenient to get to from anywhere, which helps us better serve our dealers. Plus, it will be able to accommodate more than 800 units per month!”

To help celebrate its new location, NPA is offering first time buyers a $100 buy fee credit at its inaugural auction on Nov. 4. Dealers will also be given a special $75 rate for inter-facility transportation from NPA Lakeland to NPA Atlanta.

For sellers, NPA is offering $25 local pick-up for consigning dealers within 50 miles of NPA Lakeland. These promotions apply to 2-wheeled motorcycles and standard ATVs. Dealers can schedule pickup with Regional Sales Manager Chris Ramanauskas at cramanauskas@npauctions.com or 813.486.7262.