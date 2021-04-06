Sea-Doo hosts dealer training event

Ahead of what’s expected to be another busy selling season for the PWC powersports segment, Sea-Doo has been continued its tradition of inviting its dealer partners to Florida for hands-on training. Despite the COVID-19 onset, and inventory levels still remaining 20-60% below expectations, this season has been no exception.

“It’s really about getting dealers on the product and out riding it, but at the same time we also give them a lot of insight as to how Sea-Doo is innovating and bringing new technologies forward,” said LOOK Marketing president Tim McKercher, which represents BRP’s Sea-Doo brand.

You can read about the event in the latest edition of Powersports Business by clicking on the photo of the PWC section below. Does your dealership plan to keep busy with watercraft sales this summer? Let us know your plans in the comments!